2 CPS Energy employees test positive for COVID-19 this week

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy on Wednesday said two additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to three.

The energy company said in a news release that they were notified of the cases on Monday and Tuesday.

The employees have not been in contact with customers, and they are recovering at home, the release said.

City monitoring slow, gradual increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, mayor says

One employee worked remotely and was last at a CPS Energy facility more than 14 days ago. The second employee to test positive worked in the field and last reported to work six days ago.

“We do not anticipate this development to significantly impact our business operations,” the company said in a news release.

CPS Energy said it learned about the first positive case on May 8.

More than one-third of CPS Energy employees began working remotely on March 27.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage from KSAT.