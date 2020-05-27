7-year-old from San Antonio is third fatality victim from rollover crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 7-year-old from San Antonio died Tuesday in connection with a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in San Marcos over the Memorial Day weekend, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The death is the third as a result of the crash.

The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Interstate 35 North.

According to police, five adults and five children from San Antonio were traveling to Austin for a family gathering in a 2002 Ford Explorer meant for five people when the vehicle rolled over due to a blown tire.

The medical examiner’s office said the 7-year old passed away due to injuries sustained in the accident. The child was receiving treatment at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.

Authorities said the car was speeding when the tire blew out, causing the car to roll multiple times, ejecting nine of the ten occupants.

Destiny Bridges, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Sean Thompson, 31, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Two other children also injured in the accident and are listed in stable condition and remain hospitalized, officials said.

The other adults, including the driver, were taken to Seton Ascension Hospital in Kyle with multiple injuries.

Two other children, ages 8 and 10, did not need hospitalization and were released to relatives.

Officials said the child’s death is the sixth traffic fatality of the year in San Marcos.

The incident is still under investigation.