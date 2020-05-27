Dog dumped in front of San Antonio Animal Care Services caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO – Surveillance cameras at the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services building caught a small dog being dumped in front of the building this week, according to shelter officials.

The dog, which the staff named Flash, was seen running around the parking lot before running onto the freeway officials said.

More than 10 team members tried to get Flash off the freeway. The tiny pup was finally rescued after running under a car.

ACS officials checked the surveillance camera footage and saw Flash had been dumped outside the shelter.

“Flash tried to follow that person driving away, which is when we noticed him running around our parking lot,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Flash has already been adopted but the shelter is reminding everyone that “in moments of desperation, people seem to do whatever it takes to get a pet off their hands. ACS has safe processes to help when people have no other options. We’d like to encourage those seeking assistance with a pet to please reach out to us before giving up.”

Dumping a pet is never the answer, officials said.