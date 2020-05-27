FEMA delivering PPE to these San Antonio nursing homes
15,000 nursing homes across U.S. will receive gowns, masks and more
SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is delivering a two-week supply of personal protective equipment to more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country.
The agency began shipping the gear at the direction of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Nursing homes remain one of the most concerning places when it comes to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Older residents are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, according to health experts.
Each nursing home on the list will receive a one-week supply of PPE in May and a second one-week supply in June.
In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns and 31.4 million gloves.
The quantity of equipment in each shipment is determined by the size of the facility’s medical staff.
Here are the San Antonio facilities who have already received their first shipment of PPE.
|Name
|Address
|Tentative shipment date
|AFV II Health Care Center
|5100 John D. Ryan Boulevard
|5/21/2020
|Brookdale Alamo Heights
|855 E. Basse Road
|5/22/2020
|The Atrium Rehabilitation Center
|7602 Louis Pasteur Street
|5/22/2020
|San Jose Nursing Center
|406 Sharmain Place
|5/23/2020
|Highland Nursing Center
|5819 Pecan Valley Drive
|5/23/2020
