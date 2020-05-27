Leon Valley small businesses receive COVID-19 essential items to help reopen

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Several small businesses in Leon Valley on Tuesday received COVID-19 essential items bags that will help them be better equipped when they reopen.

Bexar County supplied 150 bags that contain a one-week supply of personal protective equipment masks and gloves, touch-less thermometers, tape to mark social distance and plexi-glass barriers for the businesses that need them.

Small business owners in San Antonio are urged to register for the bags on the city’s website or by calling 311. The bag giveaway in the Alamo City is scheduled for Wednesday.

Small businesses in other suburban cities in Bexar County are scheduled to receive an email about their bag pickup opportunity Thursday.

