Man threatens Subway employee, demands cash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a fast food restaurant on the city’s South Side.

The robbery occurred May 11 around 7:20 p.m. at a Subway in the 1500 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from East Southcross.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) approached the cash register and threatened the employee before demanding money.

Police said the employee complied with the demands and the suspect fled with the cash.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.