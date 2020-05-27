Officials ID man who fatally shot himself during BCSO pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who pulled out a handgun and shot himself as deputies pursued him Sunday evening.

Sean Thomas Kelly, 26, who was wearing only boxers and boots, died at the scene, according to BCSO.

Deputies tried to pull him over near FM 78 and Walzem, Salazar said in a briefing on Sunday.

Suspect in BCSO in-custody death ran less than a block before fatally shooting himself

Kelly pulled over, but quickly abandoned the car and started running.

The man eventually ran back on the shoulder lane. of FM 78, pulled a handgun out and then shot himself. Witnesses told KSAT 12 News that he ran a block before using the gun.

A tarp was quickly placed over Kelly in an effort to preserve the crime scene as storms rolled in, Salazar said.

A BCSO spokesman said Monday the agency was still trying to determine if deputies were wearing body-worn cameras and may have captured the incident on video.

A search in Bexar County Jail records shows Kelly has a previous charge of theft from 2015.

BCSO said they stopped him because the license plate of the car he was driving came back as stolen.