San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a 53-year-old San Antonio man to 20 years in federal prison for distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography.

In addition to the prison term, Elton Vallare must pay $29,000 in restitution to seven victims. He will also be on supervised release for 10 years after completing his prison term.

According to a news release, Vallare was found guilty in January on two counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

San Antonio man sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for child pornography

FBI agents arrested Vallare in June of 2017 after investigators recovered two laptop computers and various computer-related equipment that had numerous video and image files depicting child pornography that the defendant downloaded and distributed on the internet, federal officials said.

This is the second time this week that a San Antonio man has been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Jason Lee Sarabia, 43, to nearly 24 year in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

“For the second day in a row, our office obtained a significant sentence in a child-pornography case. I’m grateful for the amazing work the FBI’s San Antonio field office in this case and so many others. We will stop at nothing to protect kids,” stated U.S. Attorney John Bash.