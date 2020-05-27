Virtual graduation for Southside High School canceled at last minute

SAN ANTONIO – The Southside Independent School District has canceled a virtual graduation ceremony for Southside High School and Early College High School.

In a message posted on the district website and in letters sent to parents and seniors, the district said it canceled the three-day event that was going to start Wednesday due to concerns over COVID-19 and after consulting with local public health officials and considering TEA guidelines.

Information about a future event to honor the Class of 2020 will be released at a later date.

