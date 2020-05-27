Working groups present COVID-19 recommendations for San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A collection of working groups meant to guide San Antonio and Bexar County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has finished its work and is offering dozens of recommendations.

The five groups of the city and county’s joint COVID-19 Community Action Response focused on issues like food security and shelter, business and employment, social services, philanthropy and government advocacy. The recommendations they came up with ranged from providing millions more dollars for emergency housing assistance to providing education and skills training to help unemployed workers.

Most of the groups were co-led by a city council member and a county commissioner, who presented summaries of their work during a joint city council and commissioners court meeting on Tuesday.

“So with respect to where do we go from here and these reports, I would expect that this document that’s been compiled by Gordon and by our groups will be a touchstone for policy making,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “It will help us as we identify future resources beyond the CARES Act, to prioritize our resources in a way that addresses these needs in a more permanent manner, making ourselves a more helpful, equitable, resilient community”

The groups were charged with “identifying measures to mitigate the challenge, recommending measures for long-term recovery and identifying local/state/federal resources to assist the community,” according to a memo signed by the mayor and county judge.

Businessman and philanthropist Gordon Hartman was tapped to serve as the coordinator between the groups.

“I think that you will see, mayor and council members, that as y’all go into debate issues of the funding from the CARES Act, there’s a lot of opportunities, a lot of needs out there, but there’s nowhere near the amount of money necessary for the things that have been brought up through these working groups,” Hartman said.

You can read the full report below.