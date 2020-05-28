Bond reduction denied for accused drunk driver involved in fatal crash

SAN ANTONIO – During a remote hearing Thursday morning on a motion filed by attorneys representing Erik Casas, 28, his lawyers asked that Casas’ bond be reduced to $100,000.

His bond was set at $250,000 last February following his arrest on intoxication manslaughter charges.

Authorities said Casas was driving drunk when his pickup truck crashed broadside into an SUV driven by Jasmine Claire Goodman, a former Warren High School cheerleader who graduated in 2019.

She was killed in the crash that occurred shortly after midnight on February 17th at the intersection of Culebra Road and Micron Drive.

Officials release photo of drunk-driving suspect in crash that killed woman, 19

During Thursday’s hearing, Casas was asked if he had any family members who could assist him in making bond if it were reduced.

Testifying from jail, Casas replied, “My parents, sir, and my brothers."

After hearing arguments from both sides, during which prosecutors asked that the $250,000 bond remain in place, 226th District Judge Velia Meza denied the bond reduction motion.

No trial date in the case has been set.

19-year-old killed after truck runs red light, crashes into SUV, police say