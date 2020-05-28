Firefighters respond to house fire in SW Bexar County

Published: May 28, 2020, 7:06 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 7:36 am

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Southwest Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in sometime before 7 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of 7th Street near Macdona Lacoste Road, just outside of Loop 1604.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Flames were seen popping up on the roof as firefighters work to put out hot spots. The roof or a possible car port covering on the back part of the property also appears to have completely collapsed.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

