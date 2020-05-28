Lightning strike suspected cause in North Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A lightning strike is the suspected cause of a fire at home still under construction late Wednesday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 10 p.m. in the 19300 block of Allora Avenue, not far from Graystone Landing on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters said they believe the lightning strike happened when heavy storms hit the area, damaging the unoccupied home.

The fire smoldered for some time before firefighters were called out, fire officials said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $10,000.