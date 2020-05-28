VIA fare collections resume June 1

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit announced Thursday that fare collections will resume on Monday, June 1.

Riders can purchase passes or tickets online through the VIA goMobile ticketing app, or at ticket windows, which reopened Wednesday, May 20, according to VIA.

VIA did say that health and safety measures will remain in place for the time being.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will continue for buses, vans and facilities, which includes mid-day and overnight cleanings.

Sixteen passengers are allowed on a bus at a time to help with social distancing, and the Essential Service Schedule will remain the same, which went into effect April 27.

In addition to VIA staff and operators wearing face masks, all non-exempt passengers age 10 and older will have to wear a face mask. For people who don’t have a face mask, one will be provided by VIA while supplies last.

VIA said they will make any more adjustments to help ensure the health and safety of their staff and the public.