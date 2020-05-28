WATCH: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office hosts virtual memorial for fallen deputies

Published: May 28, 2020, 9:00 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:14 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will pay tribute to fallen deputies with a ceremony on Thursday morning.

For the first time, BCSO will hold the Fallen Deputy Memorial virtually at 9 a.m. at the Bexar County Courthouse.

The memorial will be closed to the public, but BCSO is encouraging people to view a livestream of the ceremony.

You can view the ceremony above, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.