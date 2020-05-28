WATCH: San Antonio City Council briefed on COVID-19′s economic toll

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet Thursday morning to discuss changes to the city’s budget, which has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Deputy City Manager María Villagómez will present the city’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget’s financial performance for October 2019-April 2020, and what’s projected for the rest of the fiscal year.

A mid-year budget adjustment, which includes the impact from the COVID-19 crisis and suspended programs, will be presented.

City officials will also brief councilmembers about the ongoing response to the crisis, including a COVID-19 Community Recovery and Resiliency Plan.

There are 2,525 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, Nirenberg said in his daily briefing. He added there is a slight uptick in the number of local COVID-19 hospitalizations, but the progress indicators from the Health Transition Team are all headed in the right direction.

