Altercation between husband and wife ends in stabbing, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation between a husband and wife turned violent with the man being stabbed overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of West Magnolia Avenue, not far from Blanco Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the wife stabbed the husband in the chest during the fight.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. His name and age were not disclosed.

The woman was detained by police for the stabbing. Her identity was not released.

Police did not say what started the altercation.