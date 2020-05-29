Man wounded in shooting at North Side motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in a North Side motel overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to a Studio 6 motel in the 11200 block of US Highway 281 after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a drug related incident.

Police said five people fled shortly after the shooting in a maroon colored vehicle.

Authorities said they were able to track down the men not far from the scene near McCarty and San Pedro Avenue. Their names and ages were not released.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.