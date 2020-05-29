87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

President Donald Trump holds press conference at Rose Garden

KSAT Digital Team

Tags: Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaking in the White House Rose Garden on May 29, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaking in the White House Rose Garden on May 29, 2020. (WSLS 10)

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at the Rose Garden Friday afternoon amid unrest in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd.

The press conference will be streamed live in this article.

Trump’s comments come after protesters torched a Minneapolis police station on Thursday night, capping three days of searing demonstrations over the death Floyd, who was captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The officer, Derek Chauvin was taken into custody Friday. He will be charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.