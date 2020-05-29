President Donald Trump holds press conference at Rose Garden

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at the Rose Garden Friday afternoon amid unrest in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd.

The press conference will be streamed live in this article.

Trump’s comments come after protesters torched a Minneapolis police station on Thursday night, capping three days of searing demonstrations over the death Floyd, who was captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The officer, Derek Chauvin was taken into custody Friday. He will be charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.