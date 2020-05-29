VIA maintenance employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A maintenance employee at VIA Metropolitan Transit has tested positive for COVID-19, according to VIA Metropolitan Transit officials.

The employee was last at work on April 9 and had little to no contact with the public, according to VIA officials. They were however in close contact with someone that did test positive for the virus on May 15.

The employee was tested at a local health clinic May 27 and reported the positive results Thursday. Their work area and other areas in the building have been cleaned and disinfected multiple times, officials said. Other employees that may have been in close contact are being notified.

The employee is currently recovering at home, as of Thursday, officials said. Currently, two administrative employees, one maintenance worker and seven VIA operators have tested positive for the virus so far.

Six employees have returned to work, two are hospitalized and two are recovering at home, according to VIA officials.

VIA Metropolitan Transit said its last positive test for the virus, before Thursday, was reported May 20. The company is staying in contact with those that have the virus as they recover.

