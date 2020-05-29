Wet week: A look at rainfall totals across Central Texas after heavy storms

SAN ANTONIO – Five days of severe weather across the San Antonio area resulted in significant rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Whether it was in San Antonio, Austin or Kerrville, residents saw their fair share of rain, lightning and hail throughout the week. While the severe storms caused damage in some neighborhoods, it also boosted rainfall totals across the area.

‘Looks like snow:’ Twitter users share videos of hail storm in San Antonio and Kerrville

Parts of San Antonio recorded as much as 4 inches of rain, while parts of Kerrville and Austin recorded 6 inches in the past five days alone.

It’s been a wet May in general for San Antonio.

So far this month, the San Antonio International Airport has seen 5.77 inches of rain, more than 2 inches above the average.

The rain has helped tamp down concerns of water restrictions, as the aquifer is now above-average levels for this time of year. The active weather pattern, which started around May 12, has raised the aquifer level by more than 10 feet.

The aquifer has not been below 660 feet since Sept. 11, 2018, which is when watering restrictions would go into effect.

A much quieter weekend lies ahead weather-wise.

Here’s the latest forecast for San Antonio.