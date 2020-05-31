McDonald’s giving free meals to San Antonians helping with downtown cleanup after protests

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s is giving out free meals to those that are working to help clean up downtown San Antonio following Saturday night’s protests.

The chaos across downtown San Antonio began after the planned demonstration to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd wrapped up at Public Safety Headquarters Saturday evening.

Dozens of businesses’ storefronts were destroyed, bouts of graffiti were found, city signage was damaged, and much more resulted from the protests, city officials said. Cleanup efforts have been underway since Sunday morning.

McDonald’s San Antonio took to Facebook, saying anyone that is helping with the cleanup is welcome to a free meal.

If you are downtown and helping with the cleanup our beautiful city, please stop by our restaurant at 101 Alamo Plaza to... Posted by McDonald's San Antonio on Sunday, May 31, 2020

The restaurant will begin serving free food at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will provide over 400 meals on a first come, first serve basis.

The restaurant is closed but they will be bringing the food from another restaurant, according to its Facebook post.

Those that will be enjoying the free food are urged to be patient as the restaurant works to hand out the meals.

