Silver Alert discontinued for College Station woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Police have discontinued a Silver Alert issued for an elderly woman that was missing in College Station.

The Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for Ernestine Dangerfield, an 85-year-old woman who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, who was last seen driving a gray 2015 Nissan Altima in the 1300 block of Harvey Road in College Station, officials said.

Authorities canceled the Silver Alert early Sunday morning.

Police are searching for an elderly woman last seen in College Station.

Ernestine Dangerfield, an 85-year-old woman who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday driving a gray 2015 Nissan Altima, with Texas license plate HMN1790, in the 1300 block of Harvey Road in College Station, according to a Silver Alert issued Saturday night.

The woman is 5’ 3” and weighs about 220lbs. She is black, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,“ the alert reads.

Anyone with information regarding the missing woman should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.