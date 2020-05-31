Silver Alert issued for College Station woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Police are searching for an elderly woman last seen in College Station.

Ernestine Dangerfield, an 85-year-old woman who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday driving a gray 2015 Nissan Altima, with Texas license plate HMN1790, in the 1300 block of Harvey Road in College Station, according to a Silver Alert issued Saturday night.

The woman is 5’ 3” and weighs about 220lbs. She is black, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,“ the alert reads.

Anyone with information regarding the missing woman should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.