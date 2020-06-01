Police ask for public’s help in locating missing 53-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old woman.

Dep Thi Nguyen was last seen in the 700 block of New Braunfels Avenue Sunday.

Police said she has a diagnosed medical condition and is described as having straight brown hair, shoulder-length, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information on Nguyen’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

