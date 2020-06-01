San Antonio police searching for man seen on home security camera exposing himself

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who was caught on camera exposing himself in a Northeast Side neighborhood last week.

A resident who lives on Royal Breeze reported the suspect after her home’s exterior camera caught the alleged indecent exposure incident on May 24, according to San Antonio police.

According to the police report, the man could be seen exposing himself and “air humping the area around him."

He was also seen looking through neighbors’ mailboxes, though police don’t believe he stole anything.

Police believe the suspect is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 210-207-2313.