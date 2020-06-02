Sheriff addresses social media rumors swirling about small towns, officers potentially being targeted by rioters

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Tuesday addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding groups that want to target small municipalities around San Antonio and South Texas with violence.

Salazar said a social media post he saw on Facebook suggested potential rioters believe suburbs with smaller police departments aren’t prepared to handle large crowds and therefore could cause plenty of chaos and destruction.

Salazar said the groups are “going to be woefully mistaken” if they think they can take advantage of smaller municipalities. The sheriff said he is offering the full services of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to smaller law enforcement agencies in the area.

He added his agency will not launch or take over investigations of other law enforcement agencies and is merely there to help.

The sheriff saw some of his deputies helped the San Antonio Police Department on Saturday night after peaceful protests ended and violence broke out downtown, resulting in injuries, destruction and arrests.

Salazar said another rumor going around is a post he saw on the Next Door app that discussed photographing homes that have police vehicles in the driveway as a way to target officers.

He urged off-duty officers urged to use caution and urged neighbors to call local law enforcement if they see something suspicious

Salazar asks if anyone sees similar suspicious social media posts to report them by calling 210-335-6000 or sending an email to bcsotips@bexar.org.