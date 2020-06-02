Victim uncooperative after being shot in shoulder, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot in the shoulder early Tuesday morning was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 1800 block of Horal Street, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, the people inside the apartment wouldn’t let officers go inside at first and wouldn’t give any information about the shooting.

Police said once paramedics arrived, officers did go inside and found the man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a gash on his forehead.

Authorities said they believe the man was wounded at a different location.

Police said they received the call while they were handing an unrelated assault at the same apartment complex.

The name and age of the victim was not released.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known.