Man accused of damaging church during Saturday night’s riot arrested, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have made another arrest linked to the violence that started Saturday night after a peaceful protest ended.

Officers said Nathan Abraham Carranza, 21, is accused of damaging a church on East Travis Street after throwing rock-like objects at the building.

Investigators said more than $3,000 worth of damage was done to the church.

Carranza was arrested on the South Side after investigators found video linking him to the damage, police said.

The suspect is facing a third-degree felony for rioting and criminal mischief involving a church, officials said. Because the damage was done to a church, the charge will be upgraded to a state jail felony.

Police said the violence from Saturday night is separate from the peaceful protest that afternoon.

San Antonio police said the investigation remains open, and they’re asking anyone with information to submit a tip by clicking here.