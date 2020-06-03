Man inside home wounded in East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s was taken to an area hospital after being shot while inside his East Side home overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of South Olive Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and East Commerce Street.

According to police, the victim was in the back room of his home when someone from outside opened fire.

Police said two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and that the man was shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injury. He is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a description for the shooter or shooters.

A motive is not currently known.