Police searching West Side neighborhood for clues about man found murdered

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for surveillance video or other clues that might offer information about the apparent murder of a man found in a West Side neighborhood.

Man found fatally shot in head in middle of West Side street, police say

Officers were answering a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday about an injured or sick person when they found the man in the middle of a dead-end section of Henry Street near N. Elmendorf Street.

Police examine the body of the murdered man behind a protective screen. (KSAT 12 News)

They say he appeared to have been shot in the head.

“I didn’t see nobody and I didn’t see the guy in the street,” said Gregoria Hernandez who lives nearby.

Seeing all the officers near her home, though, came as a surprise to Hernandez.

She said when she arrived home late at night, everything looked almost normal.

“I came at 12-something, midnight and I saw the little car over there,” she said.

Hernandez said it struck her as unusual to see a compact car parked at the curb on the normally empty dead-end street, and that it gave her a feeling something wasn’t quite right.

Police, however, say they need more than a hunch to solve this case.

They say right now, they don’t have a lot to go on.

Investigators were not able to say right away whether the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was shot at the location where he was found or somewhere else, then brought to the site.

As of late Wednesday morning, he had not been identified yet.