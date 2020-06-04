Man hit by truck after bar fight moves into street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was hit by a pickup truck after a bar fight escalated into a street, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of North Alamo Street downtown.

According to police, somebody leaving the altercation hit the man with a pickup truck and fled.

Police said after the person was struck, another car drove by, firing gunshots into the air.

The original cause of the bar altercation is not known.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

When located, the driver of the pickup truck may face a charge of failure to stop and render aid.