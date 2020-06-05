Man in critical condition after being stabbed by wife during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed by his wife during an argument late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 440 block of Ward Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the pair were arguing for some unknown reason when the woman cut and then stabbed him in the abdomen.

Police said the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. His name and age are not known.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

Authorities said the woman was detained by officers at the scene.