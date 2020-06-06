East Side church leaders, mayor discuss ways to create change for equality

SAN ANTONIO – Church leaders met with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg to talk about how to take the demands of Black Lives Matter protesters beyond the streets and into the months and years ahead to change laws.

The Man Church town hall was held by Tree Mount Temple Church on the East Side on Friday evening.

About 100 men and children attended the town hall. The event's focus was to get men to discuss community issues and how to create change beyond marches effectively.

"We have to be known by our love, loving those of different religions, loving those who we might not agree with," said Pastor Larry Thompson, with Tree Mount Temple Church.

Church leaders say solutions start at home with education, resolving family relations and registering to vote.

The mayor also faced questions about the San Antonio police union and collective bargaining agreement and funding the police department.

Nirenberg said he promises to start making changes, and he wants to be held accountable for that promise.

"I’m the mayor of the city. If at the end of the year we have not moved the needle on the racial divide and the police reform, that’s on my shoulders. I don't know how we’re going to get to that goal, but I’m committed to the solution," Nirenberg said.

The church leaders say it’s time to formulate a strategy beyond the passionate rallies, a plan that will result in laws being changed for future generations.