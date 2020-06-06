91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

George Floyd’s brother to testify before Congress on police accountability

Kristen Holmes, CNN White House Correspondent

Tags: George Floyd, Congress, Protest, Police
The brother of George Floyd, Terrence Floyd speaks to a crowd during a rally at Cadman Plaza Park, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd, an African American man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The brother of George Floyd, Terrence Floyd speaks to a crowd during a rally at Cadman Plaza Park, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd, an African American man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, will testify before Congress on Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability," a source familiar tells CNN.

The source said it had not yet been determined whether Floyd would testify in person or virtually. House Judiciary Committee Democrats invited Floyd to speak, this person said.

CNN has reached out to the Committee for details.

ABC News first reported that Floyd would be appearing before Congress.

Floyd said last week he spoke with both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, saying his talk with Trump was "brief" while Biden was talking to him "constantly."

“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said of his conversation with the President.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.