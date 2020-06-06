SAFD: Driver flees scene after crashing into house, causing fire
One person was in the home at the time of the fire but was uninjured, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the driver responsible for plowing into a house early Saturday on the North Side.
The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 79200 block of Briaridge Drive near Pinebrook Drive.
After the crash, the vehicle caught fire on impact, which then spread to the side of the home.
One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire; however, he was uninjured, according to fire officials.
The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.
Firefighters said the fire was quickly contained and the investigation is still ongoing.
