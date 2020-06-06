Steele HS grad beats cancer after losing father to cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Life has dealt Victoria Ledum some difficult cards.

She lost her father to brain cancer during her sophomore year in high school. Then, in the middle of her senior year, she was hit with some more difficult news.

“They did an MRI and they found out I had a brain tumor,” Victoria said.

The news was heartbreaking to her and her family.

“It was hard to understand why it would happen twice in our family,” Victoria said.

But her family and friends rallied around her and gave her the strength to recover from her surgery to remove her brain tumor in December.

“It’s been difficult but I have a strong community supporting me through all of this and it’s been really cool to see the love and support from my friends and family,” Victoria said.

Through all of this, Victoria is graduating number fifteen in her class. She was the president of the student council, Lieutenant Colonel of the Steele dance team and was a member of the band. One of her band directors said her strength and maturity amazes him.

“Victoria is the perfect example of what we want to see in our students,” Buck Palmer, one of the Steele High School Band directors, said.

She will attend the University of North Dakota and wants to study Meteorology. Then, she wants to join the Air Force.

Her inspiring message to the 2020 class amid the COVID-19 pandemic goes as follows , “Just know that you’ll get through it. The storm will pass. Just keep having hope. You’ll be stronger at the end of it.”

