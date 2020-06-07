Family escapes fire at home on San Antonio’s near Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters were called out to a home on the city’s near Northwest Side Sunday afternoon for a fire.

The fire sparked in or near a bedroom of the home in the 400 block of Riverdale Drive, firefighters said.

When fire crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the home and the family had already evacuated and was waiting outside.

Damages are estimated at about $20,000. No word on the cause of the fire.