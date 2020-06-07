Man hospitalized, two dogs killed in North Side house fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and two dogs were killed after a house fire broke out on the North Side Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 9 a.m. at a residence on Finale Court and Silhouette Street.

San Antonio firefighters arrived at the scene and saw flames inside of the single-story home.

Two dogs were killed in the fire and the homeowner was taken to University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said they will bury the dogs for the homeowner in his backyard.

Damages to the home are estimated at $50,000 and $10,000 in contents lost.

Firefighters said they don’t suspect foul play in the incident. The fire was deemed accidental and is under investigation.

