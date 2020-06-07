SAPD: Man shot 3 times when walking to his residence, transported to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a gunman who shot another man three times on the West Side overnight.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Enid Street and South Acme Road.

Officers said a man in his early 50's was walking to his residence when he was approached by the suspect.

After an argument, the suspect shot the man three times, striking him once in the shoulder and twice in the abdomen.

The victim managed to get away from the suspect and ran home for help. His family members notified police of the incident.

The man was taken to University Hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

