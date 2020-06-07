WATCH LIVE: Day 9 of George Floyd protests in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Protesters gathered Sunday for the ninth day of protests in San Antonio over racial inequality and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The past four days have been mostly peaceful, with only two arrests reported by police Wednesday and none Thursday, Friday or Saturday. There have also been no reports of vandalism.

On Saturday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a declaration that rescinded the temporary curfew put in place for the downtown business district.

RELATED: San Antonio lifts curfew for downtown business district following peaceful protests

City Manager Erik Walsh and the San Antonio Police Department recommended the curfew be lifted following several days of peaceful protests in the Alamo City.

The curfew was originally set for 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until Sunday, June 7.

Protesters on Saturday also called for city leaders to defund the San Antonio Police Department.

In response, on Sunday, Mayor Nirenberg said local leaders are listening to the calls for reform, and that it’s important to look at how the city is allocating its resources and funding.

“This whole call for defunding police, that’s what it’s about. It’s about examining how we allocate our resources that we can truly build healthy, safe communities everywhere. And that’s a message worth hearing in this city hall, in city halls across the country,” Nirenberg said.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Related Stories:

Protesters call on city leaders to defund SAPD during peaceful downtown march

Leading SA: Mayor Nirenberg says city staff is proud of protesters for their calls for reform

People are protesting in small Texas towns, too

Former players accuse Texas State basketball coach Danny Kaspar of racist remarks and incidents

Mayor Ron Nirenberg delivers impassioned speech to protesters