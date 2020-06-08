28-year-old man stabbed during altercation on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed on the Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1400 block of Babcock Road, not far from Loop 410 and Callaghan Road.

According to police, the victim and the suspect for an unknown reason got into an argument just before the stabbing.

Police said the victim was stabbed during the altercation and that the suspect fled the scene.

Officers were able to track down the suspect, finding him nearby.

The suspect told police that the victim had started the fight and that he was simply defending himself.

The victim was taken to University Hospital by EMS for his injuries. His condition is not known.