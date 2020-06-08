Man facing charges in machete attack at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say slashed another man with a machete during a fight at a North Side apartment complex.

David Lance Osborn, 33, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Osborn also suffered injuries after the victim allegedly picked up the same machete and cut him.

Officers found both of them around midnight Monday in a parking lot at the Escondido Village apartments, located in the 7200 block of Blanco Road.

They say Osborn told them he was talking to the 33-year-old victim at first, then felt threatened, pulled out the machete and slashed the other man on his shoulder.

North Side machete fight sends two men to hospital

He told officers he apologized and put down his weapon.

But police say that’s when the other man picked up the machete and slashed Osborn on the top of his head.

“I walked by there last night and there were just two guys out there drinking,” a man who did not want to reveal his identity told KSAT12. “I came back outside to smoke, probably like, 15, 20 minutes later, and all the cops were here.”

That man, who lives at the complex, said he didn’t recognize either of those at the center of the fight.

Still, he said he had a hunch he should keep their distance from them even before the trouble started.

“It was too dark,” he said. “I couldn’t even see their faces ‘cause it’s pitch black over there. So I didn’t even want to look at them because I didn’t want no problems.”

Under daylight, signs of the overnight struggle became obvious and showed it was a bloody battle.

There were pools of coagulated blood and blood trails in the parking lot and on two nearby walkways.

Both Osborn and the victim had to be treated for their injuries at a hospital.

However, police say Osborn is the only one who they arrested in this case.