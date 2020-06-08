SAPD: Suspect stabbed 65-year-old man, stole his car after asking for ride

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times and stealing his car, police said.

Matthew Esquivel, 22, has been charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest following the stabbing around 9:15 a.m. Sunday on the West Side, according to booking records.

Police said Esquivel showed up to the victim’s house and asked for a ride, and the victim offered to take him to a nearby H-E-B.

While stopped at the intersection of Westshire Drive and SW Loop 410, Esquivel stabbed the victim several times in the torso, according to an arrest affidavit.

As the victim lost consciousness, Esquivel exited the Toyota Camry and went to the driver’s side to pull the victim out of the car, police said.

A witness saw the men struggling inside the vehicle and the stabbing before Esquivel fled in the man’s car, according to police. The victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police spotted the stolen red Toyota Camry on Sunday night at the corner of Zarzamora Street and Kirk Place on the South Side. Police followed the car as it went to an apartment in the 1300 block of Cupples Road.

After some time, Esquivel left in the car and police attempted to stop him, officers said. SAPD’s Eagle helicopter followed him as he drove to a street along Loop 410 and stopped.

Police said they were able to take Esquivel into custody without incident. His bond was set at $120,000.