Teen shot accidentally while retrieving garment from closet, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old girl was shot accidentally while attempting to retrieve a garment from a bedroom closet, San Antonio police said Monday.

Officers were called to the home just after midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find the teen wounded in both her torso and her left arm.

Police said a witness at the scene told them that while she was stepping into the shower she asked the teen to retrieve a garment from a bedroom closet shelf.

The witness told police that the teen had grabbed the garment but the handgun fell, going off after it hit the floor.

The wounded teen was taken responsive and talking to University Hospital. Her condition has since been changed to life-threatening.