Man kicks in door to ex-girlfriend’s apartment, gets shot by ex-husband, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man kicked in the door to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Monday night on the city’s Northeast Side, only to get shot by the woman’s ex-husband, police said.

When officers arrived at the Merida Apartments in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410, both the shooter and the victim had already left the scene, an officer at the scene said.

The woman told police her ex-husband was visiting with their three children when the other man showed up and forced his way into the unit and started assaulting the woman, the officer said.

Moments later, the ex-husband grabbed a handgun and shot the other man in the groin, police said. The victim ended up at a hospital. His condition was not available.

The shooter left the scene, but he was expected to return to the apartment and tell his side of the story.

None of the children were injured.