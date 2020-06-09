Old refrigerator causes East Side garage fire

SAN ANTONIO – An old refrigerator caused a garage fire at an East Side home late Monday night, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:45 p.m. at the home in the 6100 block of Southern Vista, not far from Sinclair Road and South Foster Road.

According to police, officers were the first to arrive on scene.

Police said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and that they quickly put out the fire.

The damage to the home was minimal, police said.

Authorities believe the cause was an old fridge that caught fire.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries.