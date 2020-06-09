SAPD: Man distracted by cellphone rolls vehicle off Wurzbach Parkway

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s rolled his vehicle over early Tuesday morning because he was distracted by his cell phone, San Antonio police say.

Police responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Wurzbach Parkway and Tool Yard, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive.

The man was not seriously injured but emergency medical services did check him out on the scene. It is unclear how the man rolled his vehicle over.

Police say there are no charges pending.