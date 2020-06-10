BCSO civilian employee resigns after being arrested, accused of repeatedly slapping husband

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office employee in its jail programs division has resigned after San Antonio police said she repeatedly slapped her husband and hit him with a circular fan during a domestic dispute last week on the Southeast Side.

Anita Lares, 41, faces a misdemeanor charge of assault bodily injury - married, following her June 4 arrest at a home in the 3900 block of Blue Oak Pass.

Lares is accused of confronting her husband after learning that he was sleeping with another woman, according to an SAPD arrest report released Wednesday.

The victim told officers who responded to the scene that Lares jumped on him while he was in bed and slapped him in the face multiple times.

After the victim was able to push off Lares, she is accused of grabbing a circular fan and hitting him in the hand with it, the report states.

The man had a laceration on his hand and was still bleeding when officers arrived, according to the report.

BCSO officials announced Monday that Lares, who had worked for the agency since 2014, resigned in lieu of termination following her arrest.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement: “This former employee learned the hard way, that we can pick our actions, but not our consequences.”

Lares is scheduled to be arraigned July 9 in County Court 13.

