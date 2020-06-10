Fire damages dialysis clinic, smoke spreads to neighboring businesses, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning fire damaged a dialysis clinic and the smoke spread to some neighboring businesses, the San Antonio Fire Department said Wednesday.

Firefighters were called sometime before 8 a.m. to a clinic in the 2300 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Starcrest Drive, after receiving reports of a fire.

Firefighters said the fire originated inside the dialysis clinic and that the smoke got into the common attic of the strip center, spreading to other businesses that included an office for Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Fire officials said the fire was discovered just as the staff was arriving to open the clinic, so there were no patients inside.

Arson investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not given.